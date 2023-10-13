L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.60 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

