Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.