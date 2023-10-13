Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.80

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 20743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

LAUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $127,560.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,857.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Laureate Education by 94.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,824,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,959,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

