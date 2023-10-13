Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

