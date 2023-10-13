Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.44. Approximately 113,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 529,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

