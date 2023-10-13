Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.44. Approximately 113,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 529,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Up 36.5 %
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.