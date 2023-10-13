Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $435,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Mativ worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $731.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -65.57%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

