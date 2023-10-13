Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,136,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

