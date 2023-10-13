Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.33 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

