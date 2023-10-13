LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

