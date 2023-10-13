LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LPKF Laser & Electronics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.