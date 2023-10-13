Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LUGDF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUGDF

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$11.20 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.