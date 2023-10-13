Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.