MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) vs. Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Critical Contrast

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trainline and MakeMyTrip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Trainline alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 7.32 -$11.32 million $0.16 255.58

Trainline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trainline and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip 2.66% 3.94% 2.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trainline and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 3 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trainline presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Trainline’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trainline is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Trainline on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.