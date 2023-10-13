Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

MMI opened at $29.72 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

