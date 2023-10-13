Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

