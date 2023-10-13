Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

