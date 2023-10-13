Mayport LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayport LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

