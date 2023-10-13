McBroom & Associates LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.