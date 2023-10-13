McBroom & Associates LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.