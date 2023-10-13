McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $490.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $459.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.05. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $461.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

