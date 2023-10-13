MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & BILL (NYSE:BILL) Head to Head Analysis

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BILL has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BILL and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.06 billion 11.65 -$223.73 million ($2.12) -54.58 MCX Technologies $100,000.00 2.45 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BILL and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 7 15 0 2.61 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BILL presently has a consensus price target of $135.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given BILL’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BILL is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -21.14% -3.08% -1.32% MCX Technologies N/A -249.56% -120.68%

Summary

BILL beats MCX Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

