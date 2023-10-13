Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 496,829 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDNA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

