Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDNA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medicenna Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.