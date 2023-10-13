Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $96.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

