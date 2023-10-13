Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £445,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61.
Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.
