Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

