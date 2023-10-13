Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 978,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,692,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

