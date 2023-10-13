Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

