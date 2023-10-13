Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.