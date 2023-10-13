Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 49,509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

