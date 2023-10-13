MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $323.10

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.10 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.88). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.89), with a volume of 29,038 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £74.70 million, a P/E ratio of -908.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.93.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

