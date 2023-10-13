Morgan Stanley Increases Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $450.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $449.00 target price for the company.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $393.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $256.71 and a 12 month high of $398.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.48.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 49.07 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.