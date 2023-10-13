Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $260.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.