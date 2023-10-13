Morgan Stanley Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $135.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PGR opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Progressive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.