Morgan Stanley Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $10.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $858.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

