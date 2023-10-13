Morgan Stanley Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $54.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

