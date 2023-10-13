Morgan Stanley Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $22.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.4 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
