National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 178,433 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.