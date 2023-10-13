Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF opened at $27.83 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.