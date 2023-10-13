Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF opened at $27.83 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.
About Naturgy Energy Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.