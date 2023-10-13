Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $393.16. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

