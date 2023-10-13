NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg purchased 50,900 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NMTC stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.23. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 788.98%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

