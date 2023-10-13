NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

