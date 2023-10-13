Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $9.54 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

