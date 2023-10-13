Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

