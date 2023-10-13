Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 180,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 151,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Northern Shield Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

