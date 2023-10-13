NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NuCana Price Performance

Shares of NCNA opened at $0.80 on Friday. NuCana has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCNA

About NuCana

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.