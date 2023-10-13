NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NuCana Price Performance
Shares of NCNA opened at $0.80 on Friday. NuCana has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 18th.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
