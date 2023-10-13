Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 793,863 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
