Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.35. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 62,049 shares traded.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

