Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.35. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 62,049 shares traded.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
