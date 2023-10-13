NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64,923 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

