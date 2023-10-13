NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $469.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.63 and its 200-day moving average is $390.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

