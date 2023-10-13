NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

