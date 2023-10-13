OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

