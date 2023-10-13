Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

