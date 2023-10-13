Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.
OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.